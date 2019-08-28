Joshua Giuliano Set To Direct Masked Killer Pic ‘River’ For Tango Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tango Entertainment has acquired and will produce Joshua Giuliano’s spec script River, a project which the AFI graduate will direct.

River is a contained horror-thriller following three siblings who, after being stranded in a boat on a country river, are stalked by a masked killer. Giuliano wrote and directed the short film In Sound We Live Forever which played on the festival circuit earlier this year and recently received a special mention from Fantasia International Film Festival. The short served as a director’s sample for River and was circulated around town. Giuliano wrote the spec while working as a Postmates delivery driver in Hollywood. He is repped by Good Fear Content, Paradigm and attorney Marios Rush.

Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are producing through their Eat the Cat banner. Antosca most recently co-created and showran the Emmy-nominated limited series The Act for Hulu, and is currently posting Antlers, which he co-wrote and executive produced, for Fox Searchlight. Eat the Cat is repped by WME and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Tango has produced and financed a wide variety of films including Nia DaCosta’s Little Woods and Ninian Doff’s Boyz in the Wood. Tango premiered two films in this year’s Tribeca Film Festival: Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy’s Blow the Man Down and Ant Timpson’s Come to Daddy. Currently, Tango is in post-production on three films: Chad Hartigan’s Little Fish starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell, the untitled Adam Leon project starring Vanessa Kirby, and Eliza Hittman’s next film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.