Tamron Hall On ‘Today’ Exit and New ABC Talk Show: “I Knew I Was Making The Right Decision”- TCA

The journey of new daytime talk show Tamron Hall went through a lot before landing at ABC and as the titular host revealed at TCA, the show started with Harvey Weinstein (“We all know what happened there,” she said) and then came after her much-buzzed-about departure from Today where she was ousted and Megyn Kelly took over with a segment that eventually sank. Despite the obstacles, Hall came out on top with her new show and is very open about her exit.

Hall pointed out that she never measured herself by the success or failure of Kelly. “I already knew [NBC] made the wrong choice when I walked out the door,” she said. “It gave me the opportunity to meet these two people. I knew I was making the right decision.”

The two people she was referring to was Tamron Hall executive prodcuer Bill Geddie, who co-created The View and Talia Parkinson-Jones, who has worked with Wendy Williams. Both joined Hall on the TCA stage.

The new talk show “will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world.” But as Hall points out, it will go back to the traditional space of daytime talk show.

She references Mike Douglas, Phil Donahue and Oprah Winfrey when it comes to her show. Geddie points out that a lot of thought was put into where the audience will be because Hall will be echoing Donahue and how he moved around the audience.

Geddie adds that the show will be based on Hall’s life. “She’s the concept, we’re building around her life story and putting it into a show,” he said.

The panel said that the show will not be celebrity-based, but will be more topical with human interest stories about crime, victim rights, prison reform and other relevant issues. Parkinson-Jones said that there will be a celebrity component but “they want the story behind the celebrity.”

“It’s a tradiitonal daytime talk,” said Hall. “Talk doesnt go out of style. If we rip off the masks, we can keep it real.”

Tamron Hall is set to premiere September 9 on ABC.