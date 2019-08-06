‘Bones’ Alum Tamara Taylor and ‘When They See Us’ Actor Reece Noi To Star In Indie Feature ‘Marzipan’

EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Taylor (Bones, Diary of a Mad Black Woman) and Reece Noi (When They See Us, Game of Thrones) are set to topline the indie feature drama Marzipan from Divide/Conquer. Filming is set to begin this month in Los Angeles.

Written and directed by Adam Christian Clark, Marzipan tells the story of a washed-up alcoholic intelligence officer (Taylor) who is given the chance for one last mission: seducing an asset connected to the Saudi Royal Family (Noi). But when she finds someone as lonely and beaten down as her, the two form a unique bond and plot a way out of the perils of their lives.

In addition to her 11 seasons on Fox’s popular drama Bones and her feature debut in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Taylor recently appeared in Netflix’s Altered Carbon. She can be seen next as the lead in Netflix’s October Faction, which will debut this fall.

Noi recently appeared in Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated limited Netflix as Matias Reyes. He also had a recurring role on the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones as Mossador and starred in the Australian indie, Unsound.

Taylor is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Industry Entertainment and Manifest Talent Group. Noi is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Industry Entertainment.