Talitha Bateman, Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, More Cast In Netflix Space Drama Series ‘Away’

Talitha Bateman (Love Simon, Annabelle: Creation), Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon, Blue Bloods), Mark Ivanir (Homeland, Barry), Ray Panthaki (Gangs of London, Marcella, Colette) and Vivian Wu (Cathy Yan’s Dead Pigs, Rúyì Zhuàn) round out the cast of Netflix’s space drama series Away, starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles.

Written by playwright Andrew Hinderaker, the series, loosely inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name, hails from Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods., Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Universal Television.

Netflix

Away centers on Emma Green (Swank), an American astronaut who must leave her husband Matt (Charles) and teenage daughter (Bateman) behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Bateman is Alexis Logan, Emma and Matt’s teenage daughter who must now come of age with her father facing life-changing health challenges and her mother in space.

Essandoh plays Kwesi, a British-Ghanaian botanist and the mission’s only rookie astronaut.

Ivanir portrays Misha, a veteran Russian cosmonaut and the ship’s engineer.

Panthaki is Ram, an Indian astronaut and the crew’s medic, co-pilot and second-in-command.

Wu plays Yu, a Chinese taikonaut and the crew’s geologist and chemist.

Jessica Goldberg, creator/executive producer on True Jack/Uni TV’s Hulu series The Path, serves showrunner, writer and executive producer. Hinderaker wrote the first episode and serves as an executive producer. Katims writes and executive produces. Also exec producing are Reeves, Adam Kassan, former True Jack executive Michelle Lee (episode 101 only) and current True Jack exec Jeni Mulein (episodes 102-110). Ed Zwick will direct the first episode and serve as an executive producer.

Essandoh is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Sinclair Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Ivanir is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment. Wu is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Stankevich Law.