Taika Waititi’s Fox Searchlight Project Will Be ‘Next Goal Wins’, Details Revealed

Deadline has learned that Taika Waititi’s Fox Searchlight project will be Next Goal Wins, based on the 2014 British soccer documentary from directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

That doc follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners. The pic made its world premiere at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival and won Best Documentary at the British Independent Film Awards that year. Waititi is adapting the feature with Iain Morris. Imaginarium Productions’ Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish optioned the rights to the documentary Next Goal Wins in 2015 and brought it to Waititi who then brought on Garrett Basch to produce.

Variety first reported earlier today that Waititi had a mysterious project in the works at Searchlight, that plot details were unknown, Imaginarium was involved and that a fall shoot is currently planned. Searchlight is releasing the helmer’s awards season contender Jojo Rabbit on Oct. 18. The pic is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Pic will also play Fantastic Fest.

Waititi starts production on Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder at the start of 2020. He has already completed the script.