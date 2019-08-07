‘Taboo’ Could Do 2 More Seasons Soon — Or None, And It’s Up To Tom Hardy, FX Chief Says

It’s been more than two years since FX and BBC One renewed Tom Hardy’s high-profile period drama series Taboo for an eight-episode second season. But the new season is not much closer to reality now than it was when originally ordered in April 2017.

Taboo was created by Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight with Hardy and his dad, Chips Hardy, written by Knight and starring Hardy.

“I can’t even tell you how many conversations we’ve had but we literally talked to (Knight) about it yesterday,” FX Chairman John Landgraf told Deadline at TCA. “He has an idea for a potential second and a potential third season of Taboo.” (Knight also had told Deadline in 2017 that he had plans for three seasons.)

“It really just comes down to Tom; it comes down to what Tom wants to do, when he wants to do it, when he is available,” Landgraf said. “I could see both those seasons getting made and relatively soon, and I could see neither of those seasons getting made.”

If Taboo ends up making one or more additional seasons, Hardy, who also is an executive producer on the series, could scale back his on-screen presence.

“We’ve talked about — and are still talking about — the possibility of doing a season of which Tom would be a part of but not at the very center of it,” Landgraf said. “He seems very emotionally, very committed to this character, though, and very committed to this show. And Steven is still passionate and wants to write it, but It comes down to Tom’s availability.”

Knight and Hardy currently serve as executive producers on another program for FX and BBC One, miniseries A Christmas Carol, which also is produced by Taboo producer Scott Free.

Set in 1814, the first season of Taboo followed James Keziah Delaney (Hardy). Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.