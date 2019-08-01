‘Sweet Magnolias’: JoAnna Garcia Swisher To Star In Netflix Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Former Kevin (Probably) Saves The World star JoAnna Garcia Swisher is set to lead the cast Netflix’s upcoming series Sweet Magnolias. She replaces Monica Potter who had been originally tapped for the role.

Sweet Magnolias, based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, is set in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina. It centers on three women, played by Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, best friends since childhood.

Swisher will play Maddie Townsend, a low-key but resolute, warm and loving woman with a vocabulary like Southern poetry. She finds herself at a crossroads in her life and her best friends are trying desperately to convince her that now is the time for reinvention.

Woods executive produce with Sheryl J. Anderson, who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.

Norman Buckley serves as co-executive producer and will direct six episodes of the series, which is currently filming.

Swisher is known for her starring roles in Kevin (Probably) Save the World and The Astronaut Wives Club, and recurring as Ariel on ABC’s Once Upon A Time. She’s repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.