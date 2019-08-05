‘Supernatural’ Cast, Producers Not Writing Off Future Incarnations Of Long-Running CW Fantasy Series

The CW has become a network of “-verses”: The Arrowverse, the Archieverse, and the DC Comicsverse. Many of whose shows are also sub-verses of Greg Berlanti-verse.

However, despite previous efforts, CW president Mark Pedowitz said at this morning’s TCA executive session that its long-running series Supernatural, entering its 15th and final season, will never have a “-verse” of its own.

The executive said no spinoffs are planned for the fan-favorite, dark fantasy series created by Eric Kripke, following the adventures of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester portrayed by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Spinoffs attempts have failed to be developed into series.

Supernatural panelists confirmed there was nothing specific in the works for a spinoff. However, they seemed less definite than Pedowitz that the show or one of its elements might find a new incarnation in the future.

Related Story 'Batwoman' Gets Her "Bat"-Mitzvah At The CW - TCA

Early in the panel, Ackles said: “It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over. I think we’re just going to go away for a while. For how long, I don’t know.”

Later in the discussion, Ackles was asked to clarify his vague statement. “I’m not ready to close doors or burn bridges — that would be foolish,” Ackles replied. “Is something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? Why not?”

Ackles also suggested that spinoffs may not have been successful because the show is built so strongly around the Winchester brothers rather than spinoff-worthy ancillary characters.

Said Padalecki: “I hesitate to maybe accept the idea that spinoffs didn’t work. They were great, I’m proud to have been parts of those episodes. They didn’t fit, I suppose.” He called decisions on about why spinoff concept episodes did not become new shows “way above” his paygrade adding: “I do hope we see more of the Supernatural universe.”

Ackles and Padalecki appeared on the panel with fellow cast members Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert, and executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Drabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner. The team all concurred it was time to move on and said they were enjoying the adventure of crafting a final ending to the series rather than the usual season-end cliffhanger.

“Each episode is a piece of the ending,” Ross-Leming said. “Each episode carries a piece of its finality with it.”

Never mind spinoffs: At the end of the session, Pedowitz returned to the stage to say the Supernatural creative team is welcome back at in the CW-verse anytime.

“Fifteen years is a remarkable achievement,” Pedowitz said. “Now I get a little sad. You will always have a home here, and you will always have a personal fan in me.”