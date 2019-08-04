Don’t hold your breath for a Supernatural spinoff… the fantasy drama is coming to an end with its fifteenth season but The CW President Mark Pedowitz is cold on the chances of more shows to come of its universe.

The series, which stars Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, two brothers who hunt monsters and other supernatural beings. It has aired since 2005, first on The WB before becoming an integral part of successor The CW’s lineup.

Over the years, there have been a number of attempted spinoffs. In 2013, the network launched a backdoor pilot for a spinoff titled Supernatural: Bloodlines, which was to explore the clashing hunter and monster cultures in Chicago, but did not pick up the show. Similarly, in 2017, it developed Wayward Sisters, a spinoff starring Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills, which was produced as a back door pilot during the 13th season of Supernatural but again was not picked up to series.

Pedowitz said, “I’ve been involved in two spinoffs that did not connect. We’ve had no further discussions whatsoever in terms of a Supernatural spinoff. I tend to believe that, at this point, the show’s essence is Jared and Jensen.”

Speaking at the TCA summer press tour, he added that the decision to end the show came after a “very very long, sad, heartbreaking discussion” with stars Padalecki and Ackles as well as Warner Bros Television chief.

“We all came to understand that the guys wanted to go out still relevant and they wanted to go be with their families and see what else was out there in the world. You know what, as we always said, when they’re ready to stop, we’ll stop. These shows go out the way that they’re supposed to go. But if you can convince them to come back, I’m open,” he joked.