‘Suits’ Cast Says Goodbye, Thanks “Fantastic Fans” As Series Wraps Production

The final scene has been shot and the cast has exited the set of USA Network’s Suits.

The legal drama wrapped production Thursday after nine seasons of triumphs, defeats, and romantic liaisons.

As the actors left their made-for-TV law firm the last time, some of the cast members shared tributes on social media. Gabriel Macht, who stars as Harvey Specter, thanked his wife Jacinda Barrett for remaining by his side, despite years of sacrifice.

“Nine years ago I started the Suits journey,” Macht wrote. “It all began with the most important person in my life by my side. This life that has offered us so much… some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels. I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era.”

He went on to express gratitude to the show’s crew, his co-stars and fans.

“As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more…I am most grateful for Jacinda Barrett,” he added.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, posted photos throughout the week. In one picture, she shared an embrace with Rick Hoffman, who co-stars as Louis Litt.

“And that’s a series wrap on my brother Rick E. Hoffman. No words for this one,” she captioned the photo.

Gina Torres, who left the series and now stars on Suits spinoff, Pearson, also got nostalgic. She posted a picture of the cast, including Meghan Markle — now the Duchess of Sussex — and described them all as “family.”

“When I left this beautiful family the first time, I was not on social media,” she wrote. “My thoughts were my own. My salute to the most delicious cast and crew, was wonderfully private, including hugs I can still feel. Today I say goodbye for the second and last time to all that made this show so very extraordinary. You know who you are. You will forever have my deepest love and respect.”

Suits launched in 2011, with a storyline centering on hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter. He took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant, but not exactly legitimate attorney as an associate at his Manhattan law firm. Along with Jessica Pearson and Louis Litt, they built a wildly successful firm.

The final season centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him — Donna.

Suits airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.