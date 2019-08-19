‘Pitch Perfect 2’s Flula Borg Joins James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

EXCLUSIVE: German actor, DJ and comedian Flula Borg we hear is joining James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Borg’s role is being kept under wraps, but we hear he’s playing a love interest to one of the characters in the Warner Bros. release. He joins returning castmembers Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) as well as new castmembers Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher).

Gunn also wrote the script to The Suicide Squad. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing. EP is Nik Korda.

Borg has starred in a number of films, playing Pieter Kramer in Pitch Perfect 2 and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip as well as voiceovers in Fox/Blue Sky’s Ferdinand, Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet and DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming Trolls World Tour due out on April 17, 2020. Up next for the actor is the feature Judy Small starring Haley Joel Osment and Alicia Silverstone. On TV, Borg has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, NBC’s The Good Place, and Netflix/DWA’s The Boss Baby: Back in Business. Borg recently went to Berlin with Conan O’Brien when he did his overseas tour. This year, Flula released a single titled “Self Care Sunday” featuring the American comedic music group Ninja Sex Party, to Spotify.

Borg is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

The Suicide Squad opens Aug. 6, 2021.