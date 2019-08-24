Comedian Steve Agee Joining James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Gang

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that comedian Steve Agee is boarding Warner Bros.’ James Gunn-directed sequel The Suicide Squad.

We’re hearing buzz that Agee will provide the voiceover to super-villain King Shark, who is a humanoid. King Shark was created by Karl Kesel and made a brief cameo in Superboy vol. 3, #0 (Oct. 1994) before making his first full appearance in Superboy vol. 3, #9 (Nov. 1994). In the comics, when Superboy is assigned to the Suicide Squad to destroy the Silicon Dragons, King Shark gets hooked in to help.

Agee starred in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Gef, one of the members of the Ravagers. Agee is a producer-director-writer and actor. As a consulting producer, he worked on the MTV comedy reality series Ridiculousness. Of the many TV series Agee has starred in: Lifetime’s American Princess, NBC’s Superstore, FX’s You’re the Worst, Fox’s New Girl and The Sarah Silverman Program to name a few. He can also be heard on Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time and Netflix’s Twelve Forever. Agee was a writer on 306 episodes of Jimmy Kimmel’s Live! If you’re around Los Angeles, you can catch Agee performing with Metalocalypse creator and comedian Brendon Small in the comedy rock band Baked. Agee is repped by 11:11 Entertainment and AKA Talent Agency.

Gunn also wrote the script to The Suicide Squad. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing. EP is Nik Korda. Cast to date for The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) as well as new castmembers Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher) and Flula Borg. Pic opens August 6, 2021. The first Suicide Squad rang up $746.8M at the global B.O. We hear the table read for The Suicide Squad is on Sept. 11 with production starting on Sept. 23.