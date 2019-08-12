‘Succession’ Hits Series High Ratings In Season 2 Premiere On HBO

On the heels of scoring 5 Primetime Emmy nominations for its freshman run, including Outstanding Drama Series, HBO’s family saga Succession returned for a second season on Sunday to a series high 1.2 million premiere night viewers across HBO’s linear network and digital platforms.

That was up +32% from the viewership for Succession‘s series premiere night (918,000 viewers) and +22% from the nightly audience for the Season 1 finale (997,000 viewers).

The Season 2 opener averaged 612,000 viewers at 9 PM on HBO, up +5% from the Season 1 premiere, indicating that most of the premiere night gains came from digital viewing. (In linear Live+ same day premiere ratings, the series high mark still belongs to the Season 1 finale, 730,000 viewers)

Created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by The Big Short‘s Adam McKay, Season 2 of Succession follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens ultimately to destroy them.

The Season 2 cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Holly Hunter is recurring.

Succession is executive produced by Armstrong, McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod and Tony Roche. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.