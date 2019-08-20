‘Succession’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO

On the heels of strong ratings for its season 2 premiere and five Emmy nominations for its freshman run, HBO has renewed its hit family saga Succession for a third season.

“We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Drama Programming. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

The second season of Succession continues to track ahead of season one’s performance, with the season two debut delivering a series high across HBO’s platforms on its premiere night, August 11.

Created by Emmy, Oscar and WGA nominee Jesse Armstrong (In the Loop), the second season of Succession picks up where season one left off, following the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire. While the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

The season two cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed. Holly Hunter, Cherry Jones, Danny Huston, Jeannie Berlin and Fisher Stevens. Returning guest stars include James Cromwell and Harriet Walter.

The series has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Armstrong serves as showrunner and executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche and Scott Ferguson.