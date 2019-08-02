After Denial, STX Moves ‘Playmobil’ From August 30 To December 6

So this is interesting. Days ago, after revealing that the Chadwick Boseman-starrer 21 Bridges got moved from September 27 to Thanksgiving weekend by STX, Deadline heard from a reliable source that another imminent STX release, Playmobil, would move from its August 30 slot. The source said the reason was that STX was pooling its limited resources to fund the P&A for the Jennifer Lopez-Constance Wu-Cardi B film Hustlers, which opens September 13 and might be a winner for the distributor. The sources said STx didn’t have the cash flow to wide release another film in that corridor. We were told by STX the film wasn’t moving, and that STX had plenty of money and wasn’t even putting up all the P&A. And that this was an extension of the recent negative untrue stories that STX was cash strapped and searching for funds.

Days later, STX has indeed moved Playmobil out of September 30, to December 6. This is among a spate of release calendar moves that include setting the Guy Ritchie-directed The Gentlemen for January 24 release. STX also moved the Pete Segal-directed Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy to January 10.

The distributor continues to deny that limited funds had anything to do with the Playmobil move.