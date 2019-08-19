Studio Movie Grill To Open Flagship Theater In Los Angeles

The in-theater dining chain Studio Movie Grill is ready to set up shop in Los Angeles — Glendale to be exact. The flagship location will plant roots in Glendale’s Downtown Arts & Entertainment District conveniently located near Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This will be Studio Movie Grill’s (SMG) seventh location in California which currently include Monrovia, Simi Valley, Downey, Redlands, Rocklin and Bakersfield. Earlier this year, they opened a location in Kissimmee/Orlando and will open second location in Charlotte, NC, which will also open its doors in Q4.

“SMG is thrilled to be expanding and bringing our unique movie-going experience to the movie capital of the world: Los Angeles! And we couldn’t be more excited to be opening next door to our friends at some of the biggest Hollywood studios where many of the most popular films we offer our guests are made. We look forward to opening our doors to the film lovers and the filmmakers that live and work in Glendale and to get to know our new community,” said Founder/CEO Brian Schultz.

The new Studio Movie Grill will take over the MGM 5-Star Cinema location and will be a total redesign that will result in 10 screens, 780 comfy luxury recliners and a full-service bar-lounge. The theater will be 60,000 square feet and will be located close to the Glendale Galleria and the Americana at Brand. The redesign of the MGM 5-Star Cinema is part of SMG’s attempt to preserve old movie houses as they acquire new movie spaces.

Additionally, they will be partnering with CES+ for a totally integrated theater A/V environment to provide a Studio Movie Grill experience. They will also include a new menu designed exclusively for the new location by Executive Chef Thad Kelley.