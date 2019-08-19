Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Let Them All Talk’ Movie With Meryl Streep Lands At HBO Max

HBO Max has acquired rights to Let Them All Talk, a new movie from Steven Soderberg that stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan. Production is already underway in New York on the pic, which was penned by Deborah Eisenberg.

The film (Let Them All Talk is a working title) tells the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).

Gregory Jacobs is producing, with Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch executive producing. Shooting started last week in New York and will continue onboard the Queen Mary 2 and in the UK.

It’s the latest Soderbergh project to be set up at a streamer. The Laundromat, his drama about the Panama Papers that also counts Streep in an ensemble cast, is from Netflix, as is High Flying Bird which he bowed this year at Sundance. His psychological thriller Unsane starring Claire Foy was distributed by Amazon, an he also recetnly signed on to produce a project for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi.

“This is the kind of project where you just say yes please sign me up,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a release announcing the deal. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”