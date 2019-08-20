Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group Plots Global Growth With Hire Of Former ITV Exec Ronan Hand

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group is ramping up its international ambitions with the hire of former ITV and Fox executive Ronan Hand.

The company has launched a London office and appointed Hand as Senior Vice President of Global Content. Hand, who will report to CEO Michaels, will be in charge of presenting IP from the Asylum group to the international marketplace. He will also work with international production companies to bring global formats and properties to the U.S. and has already partnered with British indies including Murder In Soho producer Phoenix Television, adventure specialists Marshal Bishop and Hurricane Man producer Screendog Productions.

Hand (left) will work closely with Jodi Flynn, President of The Content Group, and Derek Stoops, Executive Vice President of Clovis Entertainment, the drama label established in May, and will be particularly focused on bring international scripted and non-scripted projects to the States.

In addition to a stint at Flack broadcaster UKTV, he was previously Senior Vice President of Global Content at ITV Studios Global Entertainment, where he worked with producers to help finance shows including Love Island, 24 Hours in Police Custody and River Monsters. Prior to ITV, he worked at the UK division of Fox, where he was responsible for acquiring shows such as The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy and Hell on Wheels.

It is the latest development for the company after Michaels (right) formed Asylum Entertainment Group, under whose banner his The Content Group sits, in January. In 2003, Michaels launched Asylum Entertainment, which he sold to Legendary in 2014. Last year, he bought back Asylum and launched a new company, The Content Group, using the Asylum slate, staff and infrastructure.

“Ronan is the perfect executive to expand Asylum’s interests throughout the world,” said Michaels. “He has a long and successful track record of acquiring content and creating meaningful international co-productions. Ronan is exceptional at maximizing the value of IP and growing the global footprint of capable producers.”

“The way Asylum works is in perfect match for what I do well; help content creators realize their ambitions,” added Hand. “On top of that, Steve and his team have an incredible appetite to succeed at the highest levels and more importantly the work ethic to match.”