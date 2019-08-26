Steve Harvey To Launch and Host ‘Family Feud’ In Africa

Survey says: Family Feud is going international — Africa to be specific. Steve Harvey has been set to launch and host versions of Fremantle’s Family Feud in South Africa and Ghana.

In an unprecedented deal with Fremantle, Harvey’s media company Steve Harvey Global has obtained the rights to license the format for the African versions of Family Feud. The local versions will be produced by Fremantle’s local production partner in the region, Rapid Blue.

Harvey has hosted the American version of of the iconic game show Family Feud since 2010 and has since then, it has become ratings giant. Harvey is also on track to become the longest-serving host in Family Feud history. The show has also given way to meme-worthy moments and viral videos.

“Bringing Family Feud to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” Harvey said. “I believe Family Feud will become a household name for local South African and Ghanaian families. And this is just the beginning in Africa. I expect this show to lead to multiple media and business projects in and throughout the continent.”

For those of you who aren’t familiar, Family Feud features two families competing to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes is one of television’s longest-running and top-rated game shows watched by audiences around the world. Family Feud first entered the American zeitgeist in 1976. Since then, Fremantle has placed it in over 70 international markets including the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Indonesia, and now Africa. Family Feud Africa will be the first international version of the popular show hosted by Harvey.

The local version of Family Feud will kick off production in Johannesburg in the last quarter of 2019 and will begin airing in Africa the second quarter of 2020. It will be produced locally by Rapid Blue, part of the BBC Studios international family of production companies. They have also produced localized African versions of international formats, including Dancing with Stars, The X Factor, Got Talent, Shark Tank, Come Dine With Me, Project Runway and First Dates.

The Family Feud Africa business deal was negotiated and executed by Fremantle’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Middle East, Africa and South Eastern Europe, Anahita Kheder, and by Steve Harvey Global’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Brandon R. Williams.

Harvey isn’t a stranger to Africa. He recently documented his trip to Ghana in various videos including an emotional visit to a Ghanian prison slave camp.