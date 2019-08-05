Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher Among New York Comedy Festival Headliners

The New York Comedy Festival has announced the lineup of headliners for its 16th annual edition this November, a roster including late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher and Trevor Noah.

More than 200 comedians, sketch performers, TV hosts and podcasters will perform in more than 100 shows at various venues across the city.

Other headliners include Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Vir Das, Kathleen Madigan, Demetri Martin, Norm McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Tom Segura, Benito Skinner, Jenny Slate, Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes, No Such Thing As A Fish, and Betches Media’s U Up? Live. More performers and shows will be announced in the coming months.

The NYCF this year is partnering with The Female Quotient (The FQ), a woman-owned business committed to advancing equality in the workplace. Through the partnership, the FQ will aim to increase female comedic representation both on and off the stage via its signature pop-up experience, The FQ Lounge. The venue will be inside the flagship Bloomingdale’s department store on 59th Street and Lexington in New York on November 7 and 8.

“As we mark 16 years of the New York Comedy Festival, we celebrate the varied and diverse talent – both up-and-coming and established stars – who continue to come out to put on a great show each and every year,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “We’ve always supported and championed those in the industry, and we’re excited to continue to bring the very best comedic talent to entertain comedy fans this November.”