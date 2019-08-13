Stephen Colbert Skewers Donald Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Retweets Then Rips The Clintons

UPDATED: The official tweet and Facebook post with video of tonight’s The official tweet and Facebook post with video of tonight’s Stephen Colbert monologue have been deleted. We will update the story with video once it is re-uploaded.

PREVIOUSLY: “I didn’t think it was possible,” Stephen Colbert said during his Late Show monologue tonight, “but President Donald Trump can still shock me. It’s kinda nice, you know? After all these years he can still keep the relationship fresh.”

Whether Colbert clobbering Trump like Moe on Curly is “fresh” is in the ear of the beholden, he was at it again tonight. The topic du jour was POTUS retweeting conspiracy theories about the late, unlamented Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financial/accused sex trafficker died Friday of an apparent suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. Federal invesigations are underway.

Colbert said Epstein’s death has “set off a wild wave of conspiracy theories online, the sort of stuff that only unstable, tinfoil-hat loons could possibly believe. So Donald Trump…” — he paused to let the crowd have a punchline-free guffaw — “a few hours after Epstein’s body was found, Trump shared a tweet and a video that claimed without any evidence that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were responsible for Epstein’s death.” The host was reading from a CNN story.

“Really? Really?” Colbert continued. “Masterminding a scheme to assassinate a high-profile prisoner in maximum-security federal custody? They couldn’t even mastermind a visit to Wisconsin.”

Here’s a clip from tonight’s opening:

TONIGHT: Trump dives headfirst into Epstein conspiracy theories. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2ZQH3vikqC — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 13, 2019

