Stephen Colbert Praises Petition That Trolls Trump Tower

On Thursday night Stephen Colbert started things off with a fun story on The Late Show with a story about a petition to rename the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in New York City President Barack H. Obama Avenue. And guess what building lives on that street? Yup, Trump Tower.

“To make the honor complete, whenever a car tries to turn left it will be blocked by Mitch McConnell,” said Colbert.

He then unpacked the wild differences of trolling. “This is the difference between trolls on the left and trolls on the right,” he said. “One harasses Chris Cuomo at dinner, the other is like ‘We’re submitting a formal request through the proper channels ofof city council — see you in 14 months — you’ve been PETISH’D!”

If the petition is signed by more 300,000 people and if it is successful, the address of Trump tower will be 725 President Barack Obama Avenue. This news, of course, was met with uproarious applause.

“Lord, please,” Colbert begged. “Lord, if you love me at all, make that happen.”

Apparently, the woman who started this petition started it off as a joke.

“Careful…some things that start as a joke, end up as president,” pointed out.

Watch the clip below.