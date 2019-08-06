Starzplay Picks Up European Streaming Rights To Comedy Series ‘Ramy’

Starz SVOD service Starzplay has picked up most European streaming rights to A24 and Hulu comedy series Ramy.

The deal covers the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. It will launch in UK on Friday August 30 and roll out in Europe later this year.

The show debuted to strong notices last April in the U.S. and has been picked up for a second season. Starring and co-created by up-and-coming comedian, Ramy Youssef, the series tells the story of a 20-something, first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In addition to Youssef, the series stars Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, David Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way.

It is written, executive produced, created by and starring Youssef, and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, showrunner Bridget Bedard and co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and it is produced by A24.

“Ramy is exactly the kind of premium, noisy content that we are looking to deliver to the global Starzplay audience,” said Superna Kalle, EVP of International Digital Networks for Starz. “We look forward to debuting the series in the UK and across Europe, where the storytelling – which is equally specific and universal – will most certainly resonate with viewers.”

Starzplay’s library includes Killing Eve, The Act, Harlots, the upcoming Batman prequel, Pennyworth, Mr. Mercedes and Starz Originals such as The Spanish Princess and Vida. It also has movies including Hacksaw Ridge and Watchmen.