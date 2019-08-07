‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Special Set On Freeform With Neil Patrick Harris As Host

Freeform will go behind-the-scenes with a look at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new themed areas at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California. As part of its 30 Days of Disney programming, the network will air a two-hour special Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits on Sunday, September 29 at 8 PM EDT, with Neil Patrick Harris as host and celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more.

Freeform

In the special, viewers will get to explore the new lands and learn more about how the new planet of Batuu came to life. Harris meets up with Key for some laughs in Oga’s Cantina and takes a tour of Batuu. Hyland learns about the tensions between the First Order and the Resistance and creates her own droid at the Droid Depot. Leno explores Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inside and out, and Cuoco takes a special sneak peek inside the upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits is executive produced by Brad Lachman. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on May 31 and will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on August 29.

The programming event will also feature the Freeform premieres of Iron Man, Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016), Newsies: The Broadway Musical and more, as well as a special airing of the Disney Channel original movie Descendants 3.