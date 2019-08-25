The Star Wars universe is expanding at Walt Disney World Resort. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — the Halcyon — will dock at Florida to provide an adventure for guests looking to build on their visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering shared details about Galactic Starcruiser at D23 this weekend. The Halcyon will provide stellar views into space and will take guests on a two-night adventure that includes special activities, incredible dining, and a “spaceport” day on Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The immersive experience will make it seem as though you are on an adventurous journey in a galaxy far, far away as the visit becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Galaxy’s Edge.

Activities on the Halcyon include lightsaber training, where you may discover your own connection with the Force. Guests will also be able to learn the ins and outs of how to operate and navigate the ship. Every window — including the cabins — in the Halcyon will have a view of the galaxy. You might also find hidden spaces in the ship which will help you create your own specific adventure in your Star Wars story.

Disney/Lucasfilm

An official opening date for The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has yet to be announced.