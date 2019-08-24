‘Star Wars’, ‘Avengers’ And ‘Moana’ Attractions Being Added By Disney Parks

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) has outlined plans for three new major attractions at its theme parks, as well as a redesign of the Walt Disney World Resort-adjacent Epcot Center.

The plans were detailed in an exhibit at the D23 Expo 2019, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. as part of the Disney Parks “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion on the show floor,.The fan show is sold out.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser invites guests to embark on a two-night adventure aboard a glamorous starship. Guests will interact with characters and become an active participant in immersive stories that unfold over the course of a journey on board the starcruiser, to be called the Halcyon.

Also coming is the first attraction based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Moana .Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which will let guests interact with magical, living water in what’s termed “a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

There’s also action at the Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris locations. New lands under construction will be called the Avengers Campus, where guests will become part of a global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong, as the Avengers recruit people to join them.

Finally, the Disney Epcot Center is undergoing what’s described as “a multi-year transformation.” DPEP is readying a host of new experiences that it claims will make the park “more Disney, more family, more timeless, and more relevant to the millions of guests who visit each year,” according to Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Bob Chapek. Specifics on what’s being done were not provided.