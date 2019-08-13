‘Star Trek’ Poised To Become New Marvel? CBS & Viacom Merger Brings Franchise Under One Fleet

The introduction of Spock last season on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery may be the first in many final frontiers for the fabled franchise now that Paramount owner Viacom and CBS are about to hit the warp drive to corporate reunification.

Taking a page from the now Fox-expanded Disney book, new ViacomCBS kingpin Bob Bakish made very clear just now on today’s investor call, Star Trek and the Mission Impossible franchises have significant potential to leverage “across all the companies’ platforms.” Soon to be minted CBS CEO Joe Ianniello hit the drum hard himself when he added with an international angle that “scale is becoming more and more important all the time.”

With no lingering licensing barriers, the lucrative property created by Gene Roddenberry is now under one ownership for the first time since Star Trek: Enterprise came to an end in 2005. It was, of course, the very next year that CBS and Viacom were split off into two separate companies.

As CBS All Access heads towards launching the much hyped Star Trek: Picard next year, the Trekverse may now be poised for an intensified expansion. Already in the pipeline are multiple animated series, more shorts, and a Michelle Yeoh-led Discovery spinoff, and at Comic-Con International the Trek braintrust was openly hinting about the possibilities of a Mister Spock series starring Ethan Peck (grandson of Gregory Peck).

The new multi-platform possibilities may mean Trek could soon be making a giant leap in its aspirations, not unlike the one in the 1980s and 1990s that elevated Star Wars from a blockbuster film franchise to the ubiquitous, wall-to-wall cultural force that it represents today. (The Star Trek braintrust has already acknowledged that the animation push is viewed as a way to win the hearts, minds and toy-boxes of youngsters, a maneuver that Lucasfilm used to masterful effect to build fan allegiance for characters that weren’t in the original film trilogy.)

It may not be the Marvel Universe just yet but the Trek cosmos may have the potential to eventually rival the Disney-own comic giant in both legacy and currency – especially with Shari Redstone’s developing strategy of creating a great global footprint. The challenge will be creating a far wider pantheon of recognizable characters that goes beyond the core of Picard, Spock, Kirk, Dr. McCoy, Lt. Uhura, Data, Worf, and about a dozen others.

Trek fans will be enthused to hear about the expanding frontiers but they aren’t greeting the latest news with the same level of excitement that the Disney-Fox deal stirred up for Marvel fans. That’s because Marvel’s characters had been scattered across Hollywood by years of one-off deals that created the cinematic equivalent of a superhero diaspora (Spider-Man at Sony, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four at Fox, Blade at New Line, etc. That’s not the case with Trek, which has been more cohesive in its canon and more adept at crossovers.)

At this very early stage, we hear that any great Trek will fall under the fiefdom of the David Stapf-run CBS Studios – as we await who truly rules what and whether a fourth Star Trek movie in the latest reboot round is truly coming in an R-rated form from Quentin Tarantino or another imported auteur.

The ViacomCBS upside isn’t restricted to Federation space. Star Trek: Discovery and Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone are already the linchpin franchises for CBS All-Acccess and it’s not hard to envision a small-screen revival for Paramount’s Mission: Impossible, another classic 1960s brand that naturally lends itself to episodic television especially when a budget is present for stunt work, make-up effects and CG spectacle. The original Mission: Impossible was created by Bruce Geller as an espionage procedural that aired from 1966 to 1973. The brand was brought back (along with original star Peter Graves) for a 1988-1990 updating of the concept, which follows the high-risk, geo-political adventures of the IMF, a covert team of highly specialized spies.

The IMF brand is bigger than ever. Tom Cruise has starred in six Mission: Impossible films since director Brian DePalma brought the spy saga to the big-screen in 1996 and the feature film series is aging well — the most recent installment, Mission: Impossible Fallout, earned $790 million worldwide, which makes it Cruise’s highest-grossing film ever (albeit that ranking is not adjusted to account for inflation).

The Paramount library also includes the powerhouse Transformers franchise (with six feature films to date and close to $5 billion in worldwide box office) as well as major-league animated properties from DreamWorks (Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda) as well as the studio’s own Oscar-winning animated western, Rango.