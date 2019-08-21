Stand-Up Comedian Theo Von Joins Chris Pratt In Skydance-Paramount’s ‘Ghost Draft’

Stand-up comedian Theo Von is boarding Skydance-Paramount’s sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft. He joins cast Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson, who are also in talks for the Chris McKay-directed feature.

Written by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, the plot follows a husband and father drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner are producing the project, while Rob Cowan serves as executive producer.

Von is in the middle of his Dark Arts Tour, which has sold out around the world, and he’ll be postponing some of his dates in order to do the film. Von will continue to do his weekly podcast “This Past Weekend,” which garners 5 million downloads a week. Comedy Central recently shot a pilot created by and starring Von titled Man Up.

Von’s deal was negotiated by WME and Paul Young’s Makegood Content. Von is repped by Rogers & Cowan.