Stacey Abrams, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Nicole Byer Among Celebrity Guests For OWN’s ‘Black Women Own the Conversation’; Premiere Date Set

EXCLUSIVE: Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, model and activist Winnie Harlow, actresses Tina Lifford and Ryan Michelle Bathe, singer Monica, comedians Nicole Byer and Dulcé Sloan and California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris are among the guests scheduled to appear on OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation. The four-part series from OWN and Ozy Media is set to premiere Saturday, August 24 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Hosted by Emmy-winning presenter and Ozy co-founder Carlos Watson, the four one-hour episodes feature what OWN and Ozy describe as “intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first.” Across the four episodes, panelists and thought leaders will focus on “love and relationships, motherhood, beauty, and mind, body and soul.”

OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation is produced by Ozy Media. Executive Producers are Carlos Watson, Fay Schlesinger, Samir Rao, Marion Cunningham, Michael Melamedoff, Rufus Lusk, and Jennifer Ryan. Jennifer Ryan also serves as showrunner.

Ozy’s primetime shows have included The Contenders: 16 for ‘16, a look inside the most dramatic 16 U.S. presidential campaigns in recent history, town hall series Take On America, chat show Third Rail, and Breaking Big, which explores how some of the world’s most influential leaders broke through.

OWN’s original scripted series include Queen Sugar, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, family drama Ambitions and upcoming drama series David Makes Man. Its unscripted programming lineup includes Iyanla: Fix My Life, Ready to Love, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, and Black Love.