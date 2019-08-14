‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ TV Series In Works At NBC From Josh Berman & Sony Pictures TV

The Brat Pack is back! In one of NBC’s first buys this pitch season, the network has put in development St. Elmo’s Fire, a modern adaptation of the cult classic 1985 feature.

Written by Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman, the updated St. Elmo’s Fire will showcase a group of close friends struggling with career, commitment and the responsibilities of adulthood.

Berman executive produces through his Osprey Prods., alongside Chris King. Sony Pictures Television, whose feature sibling Columbia Pictures produced the 1985 movie, is the studio. The project has a script commitment from the network.

Co-written and directed by Joel Schumacher, the coming-of-age St. Elmo’s Fire starred Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Mare Winningham as a group of recent Georgetown University graduates, chronicling their adjustment to post-college life and the responsibilities of adulthood.

Despite lukewarm reception by critics, St. Elmo’s Fire became a commercial success and an enduring popular culture staple that has crossed generations.

Over the past decade, Sony TV has tried multiple times to develop a St. Elmo’s Fire TV series adaptation with different writers. The projects were set up at various networks, including ABC and E!.

Berman has had a long relationship with Sony TV, where he has had a string of overall deals. He most recently created/exec produced the VH1 series Daytime Divas and co-created/exec produced ABC’s Notorious.