‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Among FX’s Latest Movie Acquisitions

FX Networks is staying the course in its program acquisition strategy under new owner Disney, continuing to be a leading buyer of marquee movie titles.

FX’s latest big-screen acquisitions include Sony’s hits Spider-Man: Far from Home and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Universal’s Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Jordan Peele’s Us, DreamWorls Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets, Blumhouse/Universal’s Glass, Sony’s Men In Black International, and Universal’s Yesterday.

There are no Disney movies heading to FX yet as cooperation and synergies among the incumbent and new divisions of Disney are still in the process of being forged.

FX

Given the makeup of its audience, of most interest to FX would likely be the Marvel and Star Wars films but there are no installments in either franchise’s current pipeline that have not been spoken for. (They are bound for TNT/TBS under the Disney deal with Turner which recently added some Marvel titles to its roster in exchange of Turner allowing Disney+ to offer at launch all Star Wars movies that the WarnerMedia networks had exclusive rights to.)

Disney’s animated/family movies had traditionally aired on the company’s basic cable networks Disney Channel and Freeform.

FX, whose movie deals also include streaming rights, several years ago pulled away from off-network series, opting to spend the bulk of its acquisition budget on theatrical films instead. With a few rare exceptions, most notably The Big Bang Theory, movies significantly outperform off-network series on basic cable, they have longer shelf lives and deliver a wide range of audiences that can sample new original series the network is launching behind them.