‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ To Become Sony’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever As WW Box Office Swings Past ‘Skyfall’ On Sunday

EXCLUSIVE: With a projected $1.109B through tomorrow, Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing past Skyfall ($1.108B) to become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing global release ever. The Sony/Marvel sequel’s split is expected to hit $376M domestic and $733M at the international box office through Sunday.

The milestone comes a little over three weeks after the webslinger crossed the $1B worldwide mark, when it also became Sony’s highest grossing wholly-owned movie of all time. It is the only non-Disney title to cross $1B globally this year.

Well-reviewed, sporting an Avengers: Endgame halo and swinging in after a series of underperformers when it bowed in early July, the film continued to weave through an increasingly crowded summer. It is the No. 2 Hollywood movie of the year in China, behind only Endgame.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, the film opened early in China, Hong Kong and Japan on June 28. From there, rollout continued the following week both domestically and overseas.

In North America, the launch began July 2 after Sony had strategically moved Far From Home from its original July 5 opening in order to gain some power heading into Independence Day, and rolled up a $185M six-day bow. This was a record six-day opening for Sony, the top six-day start for a Spider-Man film and the best six-day debut for the Fourth of July holiday.

In other records, the July 2 North America launch of $39.3M was the biggest Tuesday ever. The following day’s $27.5M made it the biggest Wednesday gross of all time for any MCU film. And on July 4, Spidey snagged $25.7M for the 2nd best Independence Day gross of all time, best Thursday gross for a superhero film and the best Thursday gross ever for Sony.

Far From Home is now the No. 2 Spider-Man film ever domestically, behind only 2002’s initial outing, and having topped Spider-Man 2’s $373.6M on August 15.

Internationally, FFH is the top grosser of the franchise, having gotten there on July 14. Globally, this is also the only webbed-wonder movie to cross $1B.

The offshore run started with $111M from the first three markets, including $97.7M in China, the 4th best start ever for a superhero title behind Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Sony’s own Venom. Overall, it snared the No. 7 best launch of all time for a studio movie in the Middle Kingdom. In Japan, the start was $9.4M for the 2nd best superhero launch in a decade, behind only Endgame. Hong Kong’s $3.7M debut was the highest-ever for a standalone superhero pic and Sony’s best of all time.

After hitting that trifecta, FFH bowed in 63 more markets, shattering Sony’s all-time opening records in 35 and with No. 1s in 63 out of 66 total including the previous weekend’s debuts. Korea’s $33.5M was the 4th biggest Hollywood opening ever. Mexico launched July 4 and gave Sony its biggest debut in the market, leading to a four-day gross of $13.4M, the No. 2 bow for a standalone superhero title.

On July 10, Italy was the final market to join the gang’s European vacation, starting at No. 1 with $6.1M to best predecessor Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Top 10 overseas markets through Sunday are projected thusly: China ($205M), Korea ($59M), UK ($44.3M), Mexico ($32.1M), Brazil ($28.1M), Japan ($28M), Australia ($25.9M), France ($25.3M), Russia ($21.8M) and Germany ($18.9M).

As we reported in early July, Far From Home‘s promotional media campaign set an industry record with $288M in media value.

FFH, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommer, also stars Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal. Producers are Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.