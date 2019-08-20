‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Adds New Action Scene For Labor Day Weekend

Spider-Man: Far From Home is getting a new scene in time for the long Labor Day weekend.

Today Sony announced, a new extended cut of the film will be re-released in theaters in the United States and Canada on Thursday, August 29. The revamped version features four minutes of a never-before-seen action sequence, and will be available in IMAX® and large formats in select locations.

As Deadline reported exclusively this morning, Far From Home just passed Skyfall to become Sony’s all-time top grosser worldwide.

The Sony/Marvel sequel opened domestically on July 2. Its split is expected to hit $376M domestic and $733M at the international box office through Sunday.

The milestone comes about three weeks after film crossed the $1B worldwide mark, when it also became Sony’s highest grossing wholly-owned movie of all time. It is the only non-Disney title to cross $1B globally this year.

The sequel featured Tom Holland’s solo film debut as the webslinger. Zendaya Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau also star in the Jon Watts-directed action flick.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the latest Marvel film to return to theaters this year, after Disney re-released Avengers: Endgame earlier this summer.