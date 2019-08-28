‘South Side’ Renewed For Season 2 By Comedy Central

Midway through its freshman run, Comedy Central has ordered a 10-episode second season of its hit scripted series South Side, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by and starring Bashir Salahuddin (Glow) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon), South Side is set in and around the working class neighborhood of Englewood on the South Side of Chicago.

Season one of South Side is averaging a 1.02 rating in L+3 with African American P18-49 viewers through its first five episodes. That makes it Comedy Central’s highest-rated new series in that demo since the Key & Peele launch in 2012. It’s also the #1 new original primetime cable comedy of the year in the demo and the #1 new cable comedy of 2019 with African American M18-49 (1.23 rating). Overall, South Side is averaging a .35 P18-49 L+3 rating, up +13% from the same time slot average in 2018.

The show follows two friends who just graduated community college … so now they’re ready to take over the world! But until they do they’re stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side’s vast ensemble of characters come together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their co-workers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Brought to life by local Chicagoans, both in front of and behind the camera, this show gives viewers an authentic portrayal of what life on the South Side is all about. It’s evidence that what you see on the news is only a small piece of the city.

“Our mission is to show the world the joy of Chicago,” said South Side executive producers Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Micahel Blieden. “Comedy Central has been a fantastic creative partner in this effort. They allow all the Chicagoans who make this show possible to create with zero compromises. We are blessed.”

“South Side is a truly unique and special show – one that is first and foremost incredibly funny, but also redefines perceptions of Chicago through storytelling and humor,” said Jonas Larsen and Sarah Babineau, Co-Heads of Original Content for Comedy Central. “Diallo, Bashir and Michael have created such an incredible comedic world with this show and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for season two.”

South Side was created by Bashir Salahuddin (Glow), Diallo Riddle (Marlon) and Sultan Salahuddin. Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle, and Michael Blieden – all Late Night with Jimmy Fallon alumni – are executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the renewal.