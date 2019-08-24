Jamie Foxx And Tina Fey To Lead Pixar’s ‘Soul’ As Cast Revealed

Click to Skip Ad
Disney’s Pixar revealed Saturday at the D23 Expo that the animation studio’s new film Soul will be toplined by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. The pic is set to be the second original Pixar film for 2020 after March’s Onward, and it has a June 19, 2020 release date.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter, the film takes place between New York City and the cosmic realms. The tagline: Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you?”

The voice cast will also include Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashan and Questlove. The original score will come from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with new music from Jon Batiste.

The studio took the wraps off Foxx’s and Fey’s characters, Joe Gardner and 22, respectively, along with a new piece of concept art.

Dana Murray is producer.

