‘Sometimes Always Never’, UK Pic Starring Bill Nighy, To Hit U.S. Screens Via Blue Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired domestic rights to the offbeat Brit comedy Sometimes Always Never, which stars Bill Nighy, after the pic opened in Australia and the UK. It will hit U.S. screens now on October 4.

The pic, written by 24-Hour Party People scribe Frank Contrell Boyce based on his own short story and directed by first-time feature director and Boyce collaborator Carl Hunter, centers on Alan (Nighy), a stylish tailor with moves as sharp as his suits. He has spent years searching tirelessly for his missing son Michael, who stormed out over a game of Scrabble. With a body to identify and his family torn apart, Alan must repair the relationship with his youngest son Peter and solve the mystery of an online player who he thinks could be Michael, so he can finally move on and reunite his family.

Sam Riley, Jenny Agutter, Tim McInnerny and Alice Lowe also star. Hurricane Films’ Sol Papadopoulos and Roy Boulter are producers along with Alan Latham.

“Another beautifully written script from legendary Frank Contrell Boyce and phenomenal performance by the iconic Bill Nighy helped Carl Hunter make one of the best feature directorial debuts we have seen in a long time,” Blue Fox’s principals said. “We are excited to bring this uniquely original, funny, touching and visually-pleasing film to U.S. audiences where we expect

the positive response to continue.”

The deal was negotiated by Blue Fox’s James Huntsman with Double Dutch International’s Mark Padilla on behalf of the filmmakers.