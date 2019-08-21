Solstice Studios Hires Elissa Greer As EVP Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Elissa Greer is joining Solstice Studios as EVP Communications, a post in which she’ll oversee corporate and domestic publicity and promotions, reporting to Marketing/Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese.

Solstice Studios

Greer led the publicity and marketing teams at New Line Cinema, FilmDistrict, Focus Features and Blumhouse’s BH Tilt and launched some of the film industry’s most profitable franchises and box office successes, including The Lord of the Rings (winning 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture for The Return of the King), Austin Powers, Wedding Crashers, Insidious, Olympus Has Fallen, as well as critically acclaimed independent films A History of Violence, Precious, Bully, among others. Greer has also consulted for companies such as Lionsgate, ES Entertainment, and Roadside Attractions, while remaining committed to the intersection of social impact and media, serving as the Director of the Conscious Good’s Humanitarian Film Festival in partnership with the UN.

Solstice Studios is currently in production on the psychological thriller Unhinged, directed by Derrick Borte and starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius.

The Solstice team has a $5 billion production track record and is expected to grow to 65 people in its first year. The company’s founders are President & CEO Mark Gill, Production Heads Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham, and Marketing/Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese. The senior team also includes Acquisitions & International Head Crystal Bourbeau; Business & Legal Affairs Head Karen Barna and Chief Financial Officer Shaun Williams.