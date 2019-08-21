Sofia Wylie To Star Disney Channel Short-Form Series ‘Shook’ From Duplass Brothers

Shook, a hip-hop dance focused original short-form series starring singer/actress/dancer Sofia Wylie, will debut next month, the Disney Channel announced today.

Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass serve as executive producers through their DBP Donut banner. The series will be available on Disney Channel’s YouTube page.

“It’s not every day that Disney asks you to partner on a diverse, fun, avant-garde dance series. Actually, this may never happen again, so we’re enjoying it while it lasts,” said Mark Duplass, co-founder of DBP Donut.

The scripted, single-camera project centers around Mia, a 15-year-old dancer with big dreams. Her future is hindered by daily obligations to her little sister and their single mom. After Mia’s friends introduce her to the vibrant world of street dance, she begins to express her true and best self through dance.

Joining Wylie (Disney Channel’s Andi Mack and the upcoming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+) in the cast are Somali Rose (Raven’s Home), LeShay Tomlinson (Insecure), Sydney Sepulveda (Hard Knocks), Wayne Mackins (The Prom), Jenna Z. Alvarez (Kidding) and Caroline Harris (Megalodon).

The series is written by Jonathan Hurwitz. Hannah Peterson directs, and Alexis Beauregard is the choreographer. Shook has started production and is currently shooting around Los Angeles.

The series will premiere on Saturday, September 28 on Disney Channel’s YouTube page.