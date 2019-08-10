Raymundo Diaz was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, one count each of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18, sodomy of a person under 18, injuring a cohabitant, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of battery on a girlfriend.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court today for a bail review hearing in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Deputy District Attorney Theodore Swanson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.

Diaz met his alleged teenage victim last year and began making online videos with her. Prosecutors claim Diaz engaged in sexual activity with the girl, who was 16 years old at the time, and physically assaulted her on at least three separate occasions.

Diaz also allegedly attacked a 19-year-old woman who lived with him and tried to prevent her from calling police. If convicted as charged, Diaz faces up to 10 years and four months in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.