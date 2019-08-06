‘Snowfall’ Renewed For Fourth Season By FX

Nearly five episodes in to its third season, FX has ordered a fourth season of Snowfall, its acclaimed drama series about the start of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall Season 4 will premiere on FX in 2020. The renewal was announced Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour.

“Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris,” said Grad. “We are grateful to Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”

The third season, currently airing, is set in the summer of 1984. Crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles, continuing its path of destruction and changing the culture forever. Police are waking up to this growing epidemic, and Sergeant Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) has set his sights on budding Kingpin and next door neighbor Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his people. While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into LA doesn’t stop. To continue funding the war against communism in Central America, Teddy will need to find new routes into the United States using Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and what’s left of the Villanueva family. As the stakes and losses continue to mount our players truly begin to understand the destructive force they have set in motion and must reexamine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward from here.

Snowfall‘s fifth episode of Season 3, “The Bottoms”, airs tomorrow night, Wednesday, August 7 at 10 PM ET/PT. In the episode, written by Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, and directed by Michael Lehman, Andre (Henderson) lets his guard down as he celebrates LAPD’s victory. Teddy (Hudson) questions Franklin’s (Idris) ability to control his operation, then suffers a setback of his own.

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley. Andron serves as showrunner. The series is produced by FX Productions.