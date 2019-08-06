The TCA panel for the third season of FX drama Snowfall reflected on series co-creator John Singleton in the wake of his death in April at 51 and how they’re continuing to tell the story of his hometown South Central LA.

“He told truthful stories about people who had been ignored, who had been depicted in a negative way,” actress Michael Hyatt said. “He told truthful stories that society would prefer to ignore; he forced a world to a see a community as their lovely truthful selves.”

“I think we feel pretty comfortable with telling the story he wanted to tell,” said Snowfall co-creator Dave Andron about the series which goes from a working-class neighborhood to a drug war zone amid the 1980s crack epidemic.

There was a creative philosophy between Singleton and Andron of allowing the story on Snowfall to unfold as needed, even though beats weren’t figured out for future seasons very early on.

Consulting producer Walter Mosley said Singleton was “committed to South Central, he was born there, lived there, had his business there and set his series there. … He treated the actors as equals.”

Snowfall star Damson Idris remembered what a funny guy Singleton was, mistaking people at parties because he refused to wear his glasses, as well as his warm advice. “He said that the industry was full of highs and lows, and the people you see on the way up, are the people you see on your way down,” said the actor who was beamed into today’s panel.

A reel of Singleton’s cinematic canon was shown to the TCA corps in the Beverly Hilton ballroom that included such pics as Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Rosewood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers and more.

Asked how long Snowfall could run, Andron answered, “We need five [seasons] to tell a story. If it gets more granular, it might be six.”

Season 3 of Snowfall is airing at 10 PM Wednesdays. FX announced today that Snowfall has been renewed for a fourth season.

