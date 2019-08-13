Broadway’s ‘Slave Play’ To Feature Acclaimed Off Broadway Cast Largely Intact

Jeremy O. Harris’ Broadway-bound Slave Play will arrive with most of its acclaimed Off Broadway cast intact, producers announced today.

Taking the stage at Broadway’s Golden Theatre next month will be Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan, all from last November’s New York Theatre Workshop staging. Joining the Broadway cast will be Joaquina Kalukango, taking over the role from Teyonah Parris, who co-stars in Disney Plus’ upcoming WandaVision.

Returning to direct is Robert O’Hara.

The Broadway staging will be produced by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Jake Gyllenhaal/Riva Marker-founded Nine Stories.

As previously announced, Slave Play begins a 17-week engagement at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Tuesday, September 10, with an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.

Slave Play is set on what initially appears to be an old Deep South slave plantation, opening with scenes of sexually charged encounters involving race, gender and power. As the scenarios play out, the audience becomes increasingly aware that, as the production company has described, “nothing is as it seems.”