Surreal ‘Slava’s Snowshow’ Plans Broadway Return For The Holidays

Slava’s Snowshow, the surreal, international theatrical presentation of clowns in winter that became a two-year Off Broadway hit in 2004 before playing a limited Broadway run four years later, will return to Broadway for a holiday season engagement.

The announcement was made today by producers David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold. Slava’s Snowshow will begin a limited engagement at Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Nov. 11, running through January 5 with an opening night on Nov. 13. (The long-running Beautiful: The Carole King Musical departs the Sondheim on Oct. 27.)

As described by the producers: “Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that’s sure to leave audiences spellbound.”

Created by Slava Polunin, Slava’s Snowshow debuted at the 1996 Edinburgh Festival, and has “played the world’s major cities many times over,” said today’s announcement.

Slava’s Snowshow is presented in collaboration with Slava and Gwenael Allan.