Comcast-owned Sky is launching two new linear networks and has extended its relationship with its parent company via a programming deal.

The pay-TV broadcaster is launch Sky Crime and Sky Comedy. The crime network, which will be the home of programming from NBCU-owned cable network Oxygen and true crime docs from HBO, will launch in October, while Sky Comedy will launch in February 2020.

Titles on Sky Crime include I Love You, Now Die and The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell as well as Kemper on Kemper and Britain’s Most Evil Killers.

Sky Comedy will include shows such as Mrs Fletcher, starring Kathryn Hahn, Righteous Gemstones, starring John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Danny McBride, A.P. Bio and Sunnyside. Sky Comedy will also air all new series of returning hit U.S. shows like Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson. U.S. talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will also be featured, as well as Saturday Night Live and library shows such as Will & Grace and Parks and Recreation.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, said, “Sky Crime and Sky Comedy are fantastic additions to our entertainment portfolio, providing our customers with two new destinations for their favourite shows. Sky Crime, the home of premium true crime, will complement Sky Witness perfectly, while Sky Comedy is an exciting new proposition for Sky customers, offering them a daily dose of the best US comedy which will sit alongside our expanding slate of Sky Original comedy on Sky One. By investing in the best of the US as well as doubling our investment in original drama and comedy, we are making Sky an unbeatable destination for the best range of premium TV.”