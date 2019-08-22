EXCLUSIVE: Sky has handed comedy drama Brassic a second season ahead of its debut.

The series, which launches today, August 22, has already been renewed by the Comcast-backed broadcaster.

This Is England star Joe Gilgun, Ripper Street’s Damien Molony and Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan star in the series from by Calamity Films, the company behind Renée Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic.

Brassic has been co-created by Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, the writer behind Netflix’s Michael C Hall-fronted thriller Safe.

It stars Gilgun as Vinnie, a man from the north of England with bipolar disorder and his best mate Dylan, played by Molony, whose girlfriend Erin, played by Keegan decides to leave town. Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without.

Sky director of comedy Jon Mountague said, “I know when our viewers binge on the first series of Brassic, they too will fall in love with the world and the characters that Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst have created. The show leaves you wanting more, so that’s why we had to order a second series of Brassic before it’s started.”

Gilgun added that he felt “blessed” to have a second season. “I wouldn’t know how to thank Sky for having our back like this. There’s definitely no second album syndrome.”