'Sister Code' Family Legal Drama From Gregg McBride & Blair Underwood Being Eyed At BET

Gregg McBride
Photo courtesy of Heroes and Villains

EXCLUSIVE: We hear BET Networks is developing Sister Code, a one-hour family legal drama from writer Gregg McBride (A Heavenly Christmas) and Intrepid, the Emmy-winning banner of Blair Underwood (When They See Us, Quantico) and Tommy Morgan Jr.’s (Bridge to Nowhere).

Created by McBride, Sister Code focuses on the intense rivalry between two sisters, both high-powered lawyers, who are competing for managing partner of their father’s law firm. Their clash not only challenges their already difficult relationship and familial bonds but also the high-stakes cases they and their fellow female attorneys handle.

Blair Underwood Patrick Morgan Jr
Intrepid

McBride executive produces with Intrepid’s Underwood and Morgan.

Intrepid recently won a Daytime Emmy for Give, its unscripted children’s series on NBC and a Clio for the VR experience Dystopia, which Underwood also directed. The company also produced Bridge to Nowhere, its first feature film and Underwood’s feature directing debut.

Underwood was a series regular on ABC’s Quantico and recently appeared on Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed When They See Us and in a recurring role on Dear White People.

McBride wrote the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie A Heavenly Christmas, which shattered ratings records on the channel. He most recently wrote the dance movie Brand New Moves for Nickelodeon.

BET’s SVP Rose-Catherine Pinkney and Jade-Addon Hall will oversee the project for the network, we hear.

BET would not comment.

Underwood is repped by ICM, Thruline and Felker Toczek, McBride is repped by Heroes and Villains and Stone Genow, and Morgan is with APA.

