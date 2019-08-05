Sundance Pic ‘Sister Aimee’ Acquired By 1091, Will Hit Theaters In September

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann’s Sister Aimee, which had its premiere in the NEXT section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired by 1091 (formerly known as The Orchard Film Group) and Obscured Pictures. It will now hit theaters September 27 at the Village East Cinema in New York and the Laemmle Glendale in Los Angeles ahead of a further rollout and a VOD bow October 1.

The pic written and directed by Buck and Schlingmann tells the mostly fictional story of the real-life early 20th century mega-star evangelist Sister Aimee Semple McPherson (played by Anna Margaret Hollyman), with the movie’s plot revolving around the media sensation faking her own death at the pinnacle of her fame to run away to Mexico with her married lover. In real life, the Foursquare Church founder was allegedly kidnapped and held captive for more than a month, but the actual facts of the case were never fully uncovered and no charges were filed.

Michael Mosley, Andrea Suárez Paz, Julie White, Amy Hargreaves, Blake DeLong, John Merriman, Lee Eddy, Macon Blair, Bill Wise, Nathan Zellner and Luis Bordonada also star.

“1091 couldn’t be more delighted to be partnering with the insanely talented filmmaking duo, Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann, to get Sister Aimee out into the world,” said Danielle

Digiacomo, 1091’s SVP Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships. “It is a film that, like the best of them, defies all definition – – genre-bending, hilarious, moving, layered, and simply unforgettable. We are so excited to bring the film to audiences and cannot wait for them to be

gobsmacked by such a unique vision.”

The Kill Claudio production was produced by Bettina Barrow, David Hartstein and Katherine Harper. Executive producers are Lily Rabe, Scott Mosier, Lee Stobby, Greg McCabe, Vicky Wight, Matt Ballesteros, Lola Lott, Ty Roberts, Houston Hill, Billy Rosenthal, Rozanne Rosenthal, Patrick J. Starley, KC Weiner, Peter J. Fluor and John Robison.

The deal was negotiated by DiGiacomo and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.