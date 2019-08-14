‘Siren’: Tiffany Lonsdale Set As New Series Regular For Season 3 Of Freeform Series

EXCLUSIVE: A new mermaid is coming to Bristol Cove. Tiffany Lonsdale is set as a new series regular for the upcoming third season of the hit Freeform thriller mermaid series Siren.

Lonsdale will play Tia, an extremely intelligent mermaid with a highly evolved knowledge of the human condition. She speaks several languages, understands advanced science and technology and was trained as a high level warrior.

The mermaid thriller is based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, and is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known in legend an an ancient home of mermaids. The legend part changed, though, when reality set in with the arrival of the mysterious Ryn (Eline Powell), who wreaks havoc on the small fishing town.

In season 2, Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evings-Akingbola) are uncertain about the mermaids’ future after the deadly consequences of the attack on the oil rig and, with the mermaids returning to sea, are left feeling lost without Ryn. Once Helen (Rena Owen) learns she’s not the only one of her kind, she discovers there is a dark side to her people’s past.

Ian Verdun also stars.

Siren is executive produced by Wald and Emily Whitesell, who serves as showrunner.

Lonsdale recently guest-starred on CBS’ S.W.A.T. and was a series regular on Syfy’s Ascension. Her film credits include Hail, Caesar! and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Lonsdale is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Stride Management.