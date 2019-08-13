Simran Sethi Joins ABC As Head Of Scripted Development

Respected programming executive Simran S. Sethi, most recently Netflix’s director of International Originals, India and the Middle East, has joined ABC Entertainment in the newly created position of EVP, Development and Content Strategy. Reporting to Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, Sethi will oversee comedy, drama and longform series development for the broadcast network.

Sethi began conversations with ABC immediately after she left Netflix in May. While she was reportedly courted by multiple outlets, ABC was considered a likely destination as it reunites Sethi with her former boss at Disney’s Freeform, Burke. It also marks Sethi’s return to broadcast five years after she left NBC.

“Simran is a creative force with deep relationships across the industry and a proven track record of finding and championing impactful series that resonate with viewers,” said Burke. “I’m so happy to welcome her back to the Disney team. Her fierce passion for developing authentic stories and her exceptional taste will guide our talented development team as we strive to make ABC a leader in brave, quality storytelling.”

Sethi, who starts at ABC Aug. 19, most recently served as Los Angeles-based director of International Originals, India and the Middle East at Netflix where she helped build up a roster of Indian originals for the global streaming company. The projects she oversaw included Salman Rushdie’s Midnight Children, Ghoul, Typewriter, Delhi Crime, Sacred Games and Baahubali.

Prior to joining Netflix in 2017, Sethi spent two years at Freeform where she worked with Burke and shepherded such series as The Bold Type, Siren, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the black-ish spin-off grown-ish.

Before her stint at Freeform, Sethi served as SVP of Comedy Development at NBC for four years, overseeing the creation of shows such as Superstore with America Ferrera, which is still one of the network’s top-rated comedies; and the praised The Carmichael Show, starring comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Prior to that, Sethi served as VP of Development at Adam Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, and as director of Development at Sony Pictures TV, working on dramas and current programming.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to once again work with Karey Burke and her trailblazing development team during such an exciting and transformative time at ABC,” said Sethi. “The network is a force in the industry that understands the importance of legacy, creating content that delivers the broadest audience possible and supports projects from start to finish — I can’t wait to be a part of a company whose leadership is truly looking to the future.”