Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are to produce a sitcom for the BBC starring British comedian Sara Pascoe.

The pair’s Stolen Picture banner, which is backed by Sony Pictures Television is behind the untitled six-part series for BBC Two. It is their latest TV commission since forming the production company, after Deadline revealed that they are adapting Ben Aaronovitch’s fantasy drama Rivers of London.

Pascoe, a well known stand up who starred in BBC comedy W1A, is co-producing the series, which is about family, relationships and biology. She subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining her eccentric characters, surreal moments and factual insight. Pascoe doesn’t know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn’t deserve our respect. This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister’s wedding, and her best friend’s first pregnancy.

The series, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, and Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, and will be Executive Produced by Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley for Stolen Picture and Pascoe. Catherine Gosling Fuller will produce and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Kate Daughton.

Simon Pegg, Stolen Picture Co-Founder, said, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Sara at Stolen Picture. She is without doubt, one of the sharpest minds and the funniest voices working in comedy today.”

Pascoe said, “I’m obsessed with family dynamics, sex, hope and the reasons underlying why humans behave as we do. My new series gives me a chance to explore all of these things in a funny, silly way, buoyed up by the research I’ve done for my two books.”

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, said: “Sara’s eclectic comic mind and unconventional approach to story-telling combine to deliver a truly inventive show.”